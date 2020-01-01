    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Hollywood Star Gerard Butler Visits India For A Dalai Lama Spiritual Event

      By
      |

      The Hollywood actor, Gerard Butler has always spoken fondly of India and India culture. He was recently spotted in Karnataka, India for a service held by Dalai Lama. Pictures and photos of his along with pilgrims at the event in Murngod, Karnataka have been shared on social media by several fan clubs.

      butler

      Gerard, who is reportedly from Paisley, said to have also joined Buddhist monks and dignitaries as they listened to the Tibetan spiritual leader at the service. He today shared several Instagram stories from his holiday in Indian, while in most he can't be seen, they are clips taken by the actor himself. Here are some pictures shared by the actor and fan clubs from the vacation.

      View this post on Instagram

      2019, December. India. My God. Flawed. Imperfect. #gerardbutler #god #sexy @gerardbutler Sexy Scot, British Babe

      A post shared by GerardButler.MyGod (@gerardbutler.mygod) on

      View this post on Instagram

      2019, December. India. My God. Flawed. Imperfect. #gerardbutler #god #sexy @gerardbutler Sexy Scot, British Babe @morgannyc Gerry & Morgan in India. repost: @rheatalks

      A post shared by GerardButler.MyGod (@gerardbutler.mygod) on

      View this post on Instagram

      😍

      A post shared by Gerard Butler 🍪 (@gerardbutler.ig) on

      View this post on Instagram

      #Repost @gerardbutler.mygod • • • • • • 2019, December. India. My God. Flawed. Imperfect. #gerardbutler Gerry & Morgan in India.

      A post shared by Gerard Butler Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@mr_gerrybutler) on

      View this post on Instagram

      Instagram story @gerardbutler #gerardbutler #actor #scottishman #джерардбатлер #шикарныймужчина

      A post shared by Gerard Butler Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@mr_gerrybutler) on

      The Sottish Sun reported Butler is regularly seen meditating on Malibu beach, California and is often seen taking yoga classes. He also believes in disconnecting from the world and enjoying nature.

      After London Has Fallen, Gerard last bagged The Plane. The action-thriller is reportedly about a pilot who lands a commercial plane in war zone. He is also part of the production team of the project and will star as the lead.

      Best known for films like The Ugly Truth, The Proposal, PS I Love You and 300, Butler has shown interest in Indian films. He had revealed to have auditioned for Aamir Khan's Lagaan but never got the part. Several other projects lined up for releases are, Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin, Greenland, All-Star Weekend, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, and Afterburn.

      Before Nick Jonas, Gerard Butler Was Besotted With Priyanka Chopra, Had Proposed Marriage To Her!

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 12:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 1, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue