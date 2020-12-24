Iconic British Model, Stella Tennant Dies At 50

Iconic British model, Stella Tennant passed away on December 22 at the age of 50, the news was confirmed by her family on Wednesday (December 22). According to reports, Stella's androgynous look and inimitable personal style, had made her one of the most memorable faces of the '90s.

A statement released by the family read, "Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed." The family has requested the fans to respect the family's privacy at such times. According to BBC, a police spokesperson said there were "no suspicious circumstances" around Tennant's death. Stella's family including her husband, the French photographer David Lasnet, and her four children, Marcel, Cecily, Jasmine, and Iris- have stated that a service will be announced on a later date.

Tennant, who was born in Scotland, reportedly started her modelling career after she caught the eye of fashion writer Plum Sykes. She appeared with him on the British Vogue's December 1993 issue shot by Steven Meisel. Ever since, she became a regular muse of Meisel's shoots including his most recent work for the December 2018 cover of British Vogue

Stella reportedly became a favourite of some of the most influential fashion photographers of the 1990s, including Mario Testino, David Sims, and Mark Borthwick. She had also signed an exclusive contract as the face of Chanel after working with designers like Karl Lagerfeld and Bruce Weber.

In recent years, Tennant walked runways for top luxury brands like Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga. She had also hoped to raise awareness about fashion's environmental impact.

