Idris Elba Slams 'Celebrity Conspiracy Theory' That He Is Lying About His COVID-19 Diagnosis

Idris Elba has slammed the claims that he is being paid to lie about his Coronavirus diagnosis. A theory first brought up by American rapper Cardi B, which states that celebrities who have been tested positive for COVID-19 could be getting paid to talk about their fake diagnosis online.

Elba yesterday took to his Instagram Live and dismissed the theory without taking Cardi B's name. He went to say the idea is repulsive, "This idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say 'I've got coronavirus', that's, like, absolute bulls**t. Such stupidness and people wanna spread that as if it's news. That's stupid. That's the quickest way to get people sick," the actor said.

Elba talked opened up about another popular claim that celebrities have better access to coronavirus tests because they are rich and enjoy more privileges. He added, "I think the debate about rich and poor and who's getting it and who's not, I think, is not a healthy debate. It's like, I got a test but I also got Covid. Does that make me preferential? I don't understand that.

"It shouldn't be about whether rich or poor gets it. I think that the negativity around test-shaming is counterproductive. I don't see what people get out of that," he concluded his Instagram live.

Cardi B, on the other hand, earlier had posted a video on Instagram, saying she suspects that celebrities who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are not being truthful. In the video she says, "But then I be seeing these basketball players say like, 'Yeah, I have the coronavirus, but I don't got no symptoms.' How am I supposed to know that I have the coronavirus? Tell me what it is and what it ain't."

She also slammed the US government unable to handle the situation and openly share details about the virus. "That's my problem right there. (The government) not really saying what it is. Tell me what it is and what it ain't. I'm starting to feel like y'all n***as is paying n***as to say that they got it. If y'all are paying n***as to say that they got it, pay me too," the rapper added.

Earlier Idris talked about his diagnosis on Oprah Winfrey's show, when his wife, Sabrina also announced she had contracted COVID-19 by staying close to Idris.

