Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Shares News With A Video On Twitter

Hollywood actor Idris Elba has shared that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus. Sharing the news on Twitter, Idris wrote that he came in contact with a person who was tested positive for the virus, and now he too has tested positive. However, he is not showing any symptoms yet. Idris urged everyone to take the necessary precautions and safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing No panic," (sic) tweeted Idris.

In the video he says, "This is serious. Now is the time to think about social distancing and washing your hands. But beyond that, that there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. Now is the time to be really vigilant about washing hands and keeping a distance."

He continued to say that although we live in a divided world, now is the time to show solidarity. He reminded us that there are many people whose lives have been affected; from those who have lost their loved ones and those who have lost their livelihoods.

A few days back, Tom Hanks took to his social media to inform everyone that he and his wife Rita Wilson had been tested positive for the virus. The couple is currently in Australia and has just been released from a hospital. They are currently quarantined at their home in Australia.

