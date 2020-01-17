'It's Been Real, But I am Out', PewDiePie Posts Last Video On YouTube

    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Youtuber Felix Kjellberg, known for his Youtube channel PewDiePie, has been active on the streaming platform for almost a decade now. Back in 2019, he had spoken about wanting to take a break and its happening now in 2020. PewDiePie earlier this week uploaded his last video and announced his break with the title, 'It's Been Real, But I am Out'.

      In the video, PewDiePie made clear that he is not quitting the channel just taking a break, but is not sure for how long. 'I am not quitting any socials. I am just taking a break...I don't want to, I love making videos but its been a long time and I think I need to do this." Throughout the video, he went on to express he has no plan for the break, since he has been making videos every day for the past 10 years and doesn't really plan ahead, but is looking forward to playing Minecraft again.

      Over his YouTube career in the decade, PewDiePie garnered over 102 million subscribers on the platform and became the single largest content creator on YouTube. He has a wide age range of subscribers and also created quite a lot of buzz in 2019, when Indian company T-series was about to take the place of highest subscribers.

      The fight had gone on for a long time and brought up issues like the importance of genuine content creators and corporations. However, due to the music company's popularity, the online contest was won by T-series.

      Some PewDiePie fans are hoping he returns soon and thinks the break was long due, while others are broken over the fact that there will be no videos on the channel for a long time.

      Read more about: pewdiepie youtube hollywood
