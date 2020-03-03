    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jackie Chan Rubbishes Rumours That He Has Been Infected by Coronavirus

      By
      |

      Several rumours, over the weekend, suggest that actor Jackie Chan has been infected by coronavirus and was quarantined recently. However, the actor assured his fans that he is in good health.

      jackie chan

      (The) 65-year-old actor issued a statement on his website and informed his fans about his well being. It read, "My staff told me about the news that has been circulating around the world, saying that I've been placed under quarantine for COVID-19."

      He also added that he is touched with the gesture and revealed that he received face masks from fans all over the world and will donate them through official organizations. "I'm very healthy and safe, and have not been quarantined."

      View this post on Instagram

      Thanks for everybody's concern! I'm safe and sound, and very healthy. Please don't worry, I'm not in quarantine. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy too!

      A post shared by Jackie Chan 成龍 (@jackiechan) on Feb 27, 2020 at 2:46am PST

      He also shared a post on social media with a similar caption that read, "Thanks for everybody's concern! I'm safe and sound, and very healthy. Please don't worry, I'm not in quarantine. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy too!"

      The actor has several releases planned at the Chinese box office and is yet to announce any releases in Hollywood. He was last seen in Bleeding Steel back in 2017 which also saw a release at the US box office and Kung Fu Yoga which starred Disha Patani and was released in India.

      Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Anti-Germ Face Mask On Her Way To Paris Fashion Week

      Hollywood March 2020 Releases You Cannot Miss: Onward, Mulan, A Quiet Place II And More!

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 16:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X