Jackie Chan Sends Message Of Peace To India Amid Growing Backlash Against China Over COVID-19 Crisis

After being panned by the entire world over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, China seems to have ventured into damage control mode to salvage its image and reputation with the help of Hollywood star Jackie Chan.

Since Chan is the only Chinese actor who happens to enjoy massive popularity in India, he has been deployed by the Chinese government to send a message of peace and love to Indians in its fight against the novel Coronavirus disease. The Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong shared the video of the action star on his Twitter handle.

The 37-second-long clip was accompanied by the following note: “Glad to share Jackie Chan @EyeOfJackieChan, famous Chinese movie star's good wishes & support to #India. Jia You Yindu! Come on India! Fight #COVID19.”

Glad to share Jackie Chan @EyeOfJackieChan, famous Chinese movie star's good wishes & support to #India. Jia You Yindu! Come on India! Fight #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/l3XJkJRwoO — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) May 19, 2020

The video of the 66-year-old wishing Indians a bright future begins and ends with 'namaste’ as he asks everyone to remain positive and strong amid the global health crisis. The 'message’ garnered a lukewarm response and skepticism from netizens online while many expressed their disappointment in the actor under the comments sections.

It must be recollected that Jackie Chan has also worked in an Indo-Chinese production titled Kung Fu Yoga. The action-comedy released in 2017 and also starred Sonu Sood and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The film had been shot in many exotic locations in India, China, Iceland, and Dubai but sadly, failed in wooing the audiences.

ALSO READ: Bryan Adams Offers 'No Excuse' Apology After 'Bat Eating' Coronavirus Rant

ALSO READ: TV Show 'The Dead Zone' Predicted A Virus Spread Similar To COVID-19 From China In 2003