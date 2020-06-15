James Bond's No Time To Die Gets A New Release Date, Will Hit The Screens In November 2020

No Time To Die Is The 25th Film In The Franchise

A report in People.com said that the move has come after Warner Bros. pushed the release of King Kong vs. Godzilla from November 20 to May 21, 2021. No Time To Die is reportedly the 25th film in the franchise and also the last Daniel Craig film. It was first set to release in November 2019 but was pushed to February and then to April 2020, after director Danny Boyle decided to part from the project.

No Time To Die Is The Longest Film In The Series

Daniel Craig will return as James Bond in No Time To Die for the fifth time after Casino Royale (2006), Quantum Of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

While Quantum Of Solace is one of the shortest Bond films, it was reported that No Time To Die will be the longest Bond film in the franchise. The run time is reported to be 163 minutes, though Universal Pictures is yet to confirm the news.

Next James Bond Could Be A Female

Reports suggest that the next Bond film will cast a female as the international spy. It is being widely speculated that Lashana Lynch will be the lead in the next film of the series. No Time To Die also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek and Ana De Armas in the lead roles.