James Bond Star Olga Kurylenko Says She Has 'Completely Recovered' From COVID-19

The Ukrainian-born actor has been sharing updates on her Instagram profile, and the recent post says the actor is doing better.

She shared a picture in which she can be seen sitting with her son near the fireplace while wearing a face mask. "I have completely recovered," she began her post.

Kurylenko was diagnosed with COVID-19 almost two weeks ago, in the post she recalls her symptoms over the last two weeks, and wrote, "For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired," she said.

"By the end of the second week, I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day!" she added.

Olga Kurylenko confessed she is "enjoying" this time to reflect and spend more time with her son. Kurylenko first revealed about her positive COVID-19 test on March 17 through an Instagram post.

Yesterday, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson also announced that two weeks after being diagnosed in Australia, the couple is now doing better. He wrote on his twitter account, "Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. He also encouraged people to practice social distancing, a guideline-recommended by experts to prevent the further spread of COVID-19."

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was declared a pandemic earlier this month by the World Health Organisation. According to recent reports it has claimed over 14,000 lives across the world since it first spread in China Wuhan early this year. Many countries have gone under lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel virus.

Tom Hanks Says He And Rita Wilson 'Feel Better', Assures Fans 'This Too Shall Pass'

'Doctor Who' Actor Sophia Myles' Father Dies Of Coronavirus