James Bond Star Sean Connery Dies At 90; Bollywood Celebrities Mourn The Loss

Sir Sean Connery, the Scottish actor best known for his portrayal of James Bond, has died at the age of 90. According to BBC, Sean had been unwell for some time, and died peacefully in his sleep, while in the Bahamas. Many Bollywood celebrities joined fans in mourning the immense loss to cinema, and paid tributes to the late actor on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to write, "We've lost another legend today. After watching Highlander I hoped he'd remain immortal. He will live on through his immense work. #RIP Sean Connery. There will never be a better Bond than you."

Remembering some of Sean's most iconic characters, Arjun Rampal tweeted, "The legend Sir Sean Connery, the first and best James Bond, Indiana Jones father Henry Jones Sr. The incredible Jim Malone in The Untouchables are a few of the incredible incredible characters he brought to life. Will always stay with me. Thank you. RIP. #ripseanconnery."

Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "Rest in peace Sir Sean Connery. They don't make them like you anymore... #OGBond."

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh made a rather poignant remark in his tweet as he wrote, "How does one even thank sean connery for all the films..."

Aftab Shivdasani tweeted, "A legend leaves us. RIP Sir Sean Connery. Deep condolences to his family and fans. May God bless his soul."

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia wrote, "The original Bond ! James Bond. Sir #SeanConnery Rests ! Goodbye 007 and thank you."

Sean's career spanned several decades and he had featured in numerous critically acclaimed and blockbuster films such as Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, Murder On The Orient Express, The Hunt For Red October, The Untouchables, Finding Forrester and so on.

He first played the iconic James Bond in Dr No (1962), and went on to star in other films like You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever, Never Say Never Again and so on. Sean is widely regarded as the best actor to have played Bond.

Sean was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July 2000, at Edinburgh's Holyrood Palace. In 2004, he was polled as 'The Greatest Living Scott' by The Sunday Herald, and as 'Scotland's Greatest Living National Treasure' in a 2011 EuroMillions survey. Notably, he was also a longtime supporter of Scottish independence and had said that he might return to his home country from the Bahamas, if it voted to break away from the UK.

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson paid tribute to the actor on Twitter with this statement: "We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words - "The name's Bond... James Bond."

Sean is survived by his son Jason Joseph Connery and his wife Micheline Roquebrune. According to BBC, Jason said his father "had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him" when he died overnight in the Bahamas.

