James Cameron Confirms Delay In Avatar 2 Release Date; Netizens Say They Are Tired Of Waiting

All Avatar Films Have Been Pushed By One Year

"Prior to Covid-19, everything was on track to bring you the first sequel in December of 2021. Unfortunately, due to the impact that the pandemic has had on our schedule, it is no longer possible for us to make that date," the statement added.

Netizens Expressed Their Disappointment On Twitter

Fans are not happy to hear another delay in the release. Many even took to social media and shared several posts mocking the already decade-old wait. A disappointed fan wrote, "After like 100 years Avatar 2 still fails to happen but James Cameron is talking about Avatar 3, 4 and 5," while another tweet read, "Hopefully my non-existent grandchildren will be able to watch it. It has been like, what? 100 times already? I already lost hope."

While one fan seemed optimistic and wrote, "Yeah okay.. I've waited for years already...i can wait for more... hopefully I'm still alive by the time it's finally done..." another said, " I'VE BEEN WAITING SINCE I WAS 7 YEARS OLD LITERALLY WAITING OVER 60% OF MY LIFE FUCK CORONA AAAAAAAH."

Disney's Mulan Has Also Been Pushed Back

Disney's other awaited films like an untitled Star Wars film will now open on December 22, 2023. The reshuffling of dates began after Christopher Nolan announced that Tenet has also been delayed indefinitely. Another release pushed back a year Ridley Scott's historical drama The Last Duel. The film stars Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, which will now open on October 15, 2021 instead of Christmas 2020.