James Cameron Confirms Delay In Avatar 2 Release Date; Netizens Say They Are Tired Of Waiting
James Cameron's Avatar 2 which was set to be released December 17, 2021, has now been delayed indefinitely. According to the reports, the tentative new release date is a year later, on December 16 2022. Similarly, the remaining three sequels will also be moved forward by a year.
Avatar 2 backed by Disney, has also announced the push back of other releases like Mulan and Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch. The new dates could be announced when theatres finally open in big markets around the world. According to the new release dates, Avatar's five-film franchise will finally be completed by Christmas 2028.
The filmmaker Cameron released a statement on Twitter and said, "Due to Covid-19, we were forced into an unexpected lengthy delay in starting the live-action filming we are currently doing in New Zealand. What most of you likely do not know is that the pandemic is still preventing us from being allowed to recommence most of our virtual production work on stages in Los Angeles. That work is just as critical to the films as the live-action work."
All Avatar Films Have Been Pushed By One Year
"Prior to Covid-19, everything was on track to bring you the first sequel in December of 2021. Unfortunately, due to the impact that the pandemic has had on our schedule, it is no longer possible for us to make that date," the statement added.
Netizens Expressed Their Disappointment On Twitter
Fans are not happy to hear another delay in the release. Many even took to social media and shared several posts mocking the already decade-old wait. A disappointed fan wrote, "After like 100 years Avatar 2 still fails to happen but James Cameron is talking about Avatar 3, 4 and 5," while another tweet read, "Hopefully my non-existent grandchildren will be able to watch it. It has been like, what? 100 times already? I already lost hope."
While one fan seemed optimistic and wrote, "Yeah okay.. I've waited for years already...i can wait for more... hopefully I'm still alive by the time it's finally done..." another said, " I'VE BEEN WAITING SINCE I WAS 7 YEARS OLD LITERALLY WAITING OVER 60% OF MY LIFE FUCK CORONA AAAAAAAH."
Disney's Mulan Has Also Been Pushed Back
Disney's other awaited films like an untitled Star Wars film will now open on December 22, 2023. The reshuffling of dates began after Christopher Nolan announced that Tenet has also been delayed indefinitely. Another release pushed back a year Ridley Scott's historical drama The Last Duel. The film stars Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, which will now open on October 15, 2021 instead of Christmas 2020.
