Jamie Foxx's Electro Set To Return As Villain For Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3
The Spider-Man franchise has seen several reboots over the year and it's needless to say that Tom Holland's Spider-Man has become a fan favourite over the years. Not only did Tom bring Spider-Man to MCU, but also kick-started the massively popular franchise once again.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is now in final talks to reprise his role as Electro for MCU's Spider-Man 3. If finalised, Foxx will join Tom Holland's Spider-Man universe, who first played Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War and later appeared in several Avengers movies.
Jamie Foxx's IG Story
Last night the actor confirmed the news with an Instagram story by sharing producer Keith Jefferson's story.
Keith congratulated Jamie for finalising the role and wrote, "Congrats Boy! Spider-Man 3 December 2021 @iamjammiefoxx," with fire emoji.
Jamie Foxx Debuted As Electro In The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Jamie Foxx who was seen playing the villain, Electro in the second Andrew Garfield-starrer Spider-Man movie. Garfield made his debut with 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, but was ‘let go' after he failed to show up at an event where Sony chief Kaz Hirai was supposed to announce The Amazing Spider-Man 3 for a 2017 release.
Since part two had failed to impress fans, after much talk, Sony Pictures struck a deal with Marvel Studios to share the character.
MCU's Spider-Man Will Release In December 2021.
Spider-Man 3 is set to be directed by Jon Watts. The film will also mark the return of Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021, and will be produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.
