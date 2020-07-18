    For Quick Alerts
      Japanese Actor Haruma Miura Passes Away At 30, Fans Say They Will Miss His Smile

      By
      |

      According to reports, Japanese actor Haruma Miura was found dead at the age of 30, on July 18 in a suspected suicide. The Japan Times stated that the actor found unresponsive at his home in Minato Ward in the afternoon. According to sources close to the incident, he was supposed to be working today. On being found at home, Haruma Miura was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead.

      Japanese Actor Haruma Miura Found Dead In Alleged Suicide, Fans Say They Will Miss His Smile

      Miura who was born in 1990 in Tsuchiura City, northeast of Tokyo, debuted as a child actor in 1997 with drama series Agri. In 2007 he won the newcomer award in the Japan Academy Film Prize for his film Koizora. In 2017, he also won the award for excellence in acting and the Haruko Sugimura Award for the film Kinky Boots. Miura was set to be part of the sequel to The Confidenceman JP, which was planned to be released in 2020.

      The actor's fans were shocked to hear the news, many even shared tribute for the late star on Twitter. A user wrote, "Remembering Miura Haruma. IMHO his best performance is in 'Boku no Ita Jikan' as an ALS patient. His sorrow as his body slowly numbed and unresponsive, and Tabe Mikako's undying support of him is really touching I recommend this to remember this brilliant young actor." A fan expressed her grief by saying, "Japan entertainment and Jfans literally lost one of the best actor and the brightest smile ever."

      Japanese Actor Haruma Miura Passes Away At 30, Fans Say They Will Miss His Smile

      Another user mourned the actor's death: "I can't stop my tears. This is so sudden. Sobrang Di Ko Kaya. Miura may you rest in peace. I will miss you." Recalling the Miura's work another fan wrote, "Miura Haruma was one of the reasons why I became a J-Ent/Jdrama stan - because of his movie Kimi ni Todoke. The news is so sudden and I can't control my emotions right now."

      One user took the opportunity to talk about taking care of mental health and physical health. The tweet read, "Although we don't know the reason why Miura Haruma committed suicide yet. I want to take this opportunity to say to everyone to please take care of themselves. Your physical and mental health is of utmost importance, especially right now. Please reach out if you need to talk."

      Japanese Wrestler And Reality TV Star Hana Kimura Dies Aged 22; Celebs Condemn Online Bullying

      South Korean Actor Park Ji-Hoon Passes Away At 32; Family Shares Special Message For Fans

      Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 15:56 [IST]
