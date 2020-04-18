    For Quick Alerts
      Jeffrey Tambor Apologises Again For 'Transparent' Sexual Misconduct Allegations

      By Pti
      |

      Veteran actor Jeffrey Tambor has once again apologised for his behaviour on the sets of Amazon series Transparent, saying it was never his intention to make his co-stars "uncomfortable".

      Jeffrey Tambor Apologises For Sexual Misconduct Allegations

      During the global #MeToo movement in 2017, the Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Awards winning actor was accused of sexual misconduct by two women, former assistant Van Barnes and co-star Trace Lysette.

      A third accuser, a makeup artist, also accused Tambor of harassment, following which the streaming giant launched an investigation into the allegations.

      Tambor had denied all the allegations but admitted that he was at times "difficult" to work with. He was later fired from the show, which concluded its finale season with a feature length musical episode.

      In a new interview with Gilbert Gottfried and Frank Santopadre for"Gilbert Gottfried's Colossal Show"on SiriusXM, Tambor opened up about the whole saga.

      "Regarding how I left ('Transparent') I just want to make it really, really clear for your listeners out there that I'm not this guy. I in no way ever, ever intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable.

      "This cast was amazing. It was sort of raucous. It was wonderful and irreverent and loving and personal. We told personal stories and I got to be Jeffrey and I got to play Maura and it was vital for the (LGBTQ) community, I'm so proud of it," Tambor said.

      On the Jill Soloway-created series, the actor essayed the role of Maura, a retired college professor, who finally opens up to her family about always identifying as a woman.

      Talking about his relationship with rest of the cast, Tambor said, "We loved each other. We were irreverent. We were honest. We were vulnerable. We had stories that were very, very personal. We trusted one another... It was a set like no other. And there had to be, of course, instances where my interaction... with these lovely people could have been mistaken way other than how I intended."

      "I have profoundly apologised and I apologise now if I made anyone, anyone feel vulnerable," he added.

      Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 9:32 [IST]
