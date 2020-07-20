Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox Urge Fans To Wear Masks; Shares Pic Of Friend With COVID-19

Jennifer Aniston along with her Friends co-star Courteney Cox has urged her fans to take the pandemic more seriously, and wear masks to protect themselves. The actress on Sunday shared a graphic picture of her male friend, who is battling COVID-19 and is currently on a ventilator in the hospital.

In the caption, Jennifer wrote, "This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask."

In the gallery post, she shared a picture of herself next to cox wearing matching tie-dye face masks. The actress is using her social media platform to spread more awareness about the deadly virus in the US. In the caption she further added, "Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages. PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers ?￰ﾟﾏﾼ❤️ "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Jul 19, 2020 at 1:41pm PDT

Earlier, Cox had shared a picture cuddling Jennifer and two dogs. All four can be seen wearing masks in the post, she captioned it with two hearts emojis. According to reports, on Sunday, Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti warned everyone that the city could get second stay-at-home order, due to the rising numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

