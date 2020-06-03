Jennifer Aniston's Nude Portrait Is Being Auctioned For COVID-19 Relief

American actress Jennifer Aniston revealed in an Instagram post, that one of her most famous portraits is all set to be auctioned to gather funds for COVID-19 relief.

According to Aniston's post, photographer Mark Seliger has organized the auction. She captioned the post as, "My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits - including mine - for COVID-19 relief."

She also revealed , "100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved. Thank you again to Mark for allowing me to be part of this."

Jennifer shared a clip of Mark developing her picture from the original photo film negative. According to reports, the photo was taken in 1995, when the entire cast of Friends had shot to fame. Mark was tasked with photographing the entire cast of the acclaimed sitcom. Mark had revealed in an interview, that Jennifer was asked to try something "provocative and edgy," which resulted in the picture, which went on to become one of his most famous works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on May 30, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

Some of the other photos to be auctioned for Red Carpet Advocacy include, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' nude shot, in which the word 'Constitution' is written on her back, alongside Amy Schumer's cancan with stormtroopers and Keith Richards' 2011 cover for GQ. According to Yahoo, the current bid for Jennifer's portrait is at $6,500. The auction is set to end on June 12.

'Friends' Reunion Special Likely To Film At End Of Summer

Jennifer Aniston's Heartbreaking Response Post Divorce With Brad Pitt