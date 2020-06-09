    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Had Joined Black Lives Matter March In Los Angeles

      By
      |

      Over the weekend, star couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez joined the BLM (Black Lives Matter) march in Hollywood, with an estimated crowd of 50,000 people, reported dailymail.co.uk. The couple had reportedly taken into account all the protective measures given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

      Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez had Joined Black Lives Matter March In Los Angeles

      Lopez and Rodriguez were among several celebrities who took part in the march on Sunday. The American singer was seen with her face covered with a mask and her hands covered with blue disposable gloves. She was wearing a black hoodie and leggings paired with white trainers.

      JLo And Alex Holding BLM Signs At The March

      JLo And Alex Holding BLM Signs At The March

      On the other hand, Rodriguez was twinning in a black ensemble with white disposable gloves and a cloth face mask. They were seen holding homemade signs, while JLo's sign read, 'Black Lives Matter', Rodriguez's sign read, 'Let's get loud for Black Lives Matter'.

      Some of the other celebrities who joined the protest on Sunday were, Vanessa Hudges, Jamie Foxx, Ireland Baldwin, Kaia Gerber and rappers YG, Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun.

      Vanessa Hudges, Jamie Foxx, And Other Celebrities Were Also At BLM LA March

      Vanessa Hudges, Jamie Foxx, And Other Celebrities Were Also At BLM LA March

      The outrage and protests first began when George Floyd died last month after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck, though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe", and "please, I can't breathe". The video went viral on social media, causing many to join hands worldwide and show support in the Black Lives Matter movement.

      Derek Chauvin Charged With Second Degree Murder

      Derek Chauvin Charged With Second Degree Murder

      Since the protests, Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. While his three other colleagues- Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao -- have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

      Black Lives Matter: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Donate To Legal Defense Fund

      Jennifer Lopez On Oscar Snub: I Don't Need This Award To Tell Me I'm Enough

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 16:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X