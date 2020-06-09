Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Join Black Lives Matter March In Los Angeles

JLo And Alex Holding BLM Signs At The March

On the other hand, Rodriguez was twinning in a black ensemble with white disposable gloves and a cloth face mask. They were seen holding homemade signs, while JLo's sign read, 'Black Lives Matter', Rodriguez's sign read, 'Let's get loud for Black Lives Matter'.

Some of the other celebrities who joined the protest on Sunday were, Vanessa Hudges, Jamie Foxx, Ireland Baldwin, Kaia Gerber and rappers YG, Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun.

Vanessa Hudges, Jamie Foxx, And Other Celebrities Were Also At BLM LA March

The outrage and protests first began when George Floyd died last month after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck, though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe", and "please, I can't breathe". The video went viral on social media, causing many to join hands worldwide and show support in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Derek Chauvin Charged With Second Degree Murder

Since the protests, Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. While his three other colleagues- Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao -- have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.