Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez To Exchange Vows At Summer Wedding

Actress and Singer Jennifer Lopez is all set to exchange vows with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez at a summer wedding this year. The two started dating in February 2017 and announced their engagement last year in March 2019.

A source revealed to US Weekly, "They are getting married this summer," a source told Us Weekly.

Rodriguez proposed to the singer at the beach while the couple was on vacation. The two are set to be opting for an intimate wedding. A source told People, the wedding will be "a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids."

JLo recently set the super bowl halftime stage on fire alongside Shakira. She was also accompanied by her daughter Emme, who joined the choir as part of the act. Sharing some BTS moments on Instagram, Lopez wrote, "All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great."

Jlo, 50 was previously married to actor Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She also shares twins Max and Emme with singer Marc Anthony, who she got married to, in 2004 and divorced in 2014.

Rodriguez was reportedly married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008 and the ex-couple shares two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

