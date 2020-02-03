    For Quick Alerts
      Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Bring The Latinx Pride To Stage For Super Bowl Halftime Show

      One of the biggest events of the year in entertainment and sport industry, took place over the weekend. This year, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the dazzling stage during the Super Bowl halftime. Their performance was a party with extravagant costumes, exultant voice, and showcase of global talent.

      Along with a few surprise performers like Reggaeton artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin, half time also saw crowd surfing, pole dancing and the co-headliners singing plenty of hits from their career. The performance, that lasted for about fifteen minutes began with Shakira as she said, "Hola, Miami". She later was also seen playing guitar and swung her hips for songs like Hips Don't Lie and Waka Waka.

      After several songs, Jenny joined the stage and showed off her pole dancing skills which she learned for Hustlers 2019 release. Lopez and Shakira changed costumes several times on stage, adding more magic each time. Lopez was also joined by her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who appeared with a children's choir and sung Born in the U.S.A. and Let's Get Loud with her mother.

      While the performance was all shine and shimmer on the surface, it was also a statement based on the current political conditions, given how immigrants and American Latinos have been demonized. The choir of children joined in on stage at first were in cages, Lopez also gave a shoutout to her roots and Latinx community by wearing a dual Puerto Rican and American flags jacket. Take a look:

      The performance got rave reviews on social media as the fans couldn't keep calm. From celebrities to fans everyone appreciated the special gesture by the Latina superwomen.

      Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, both have had a successful career for over two decades, in the US and abroad. Lopez is also known as an actress and producer, other than being a singer. They performed some of their biggest hits in English as well as Spanish on the Super Bowl Halftime stage.

      Read more about: jennifer lopez super bowl shakira
      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 10:45 [IST]
