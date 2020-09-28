Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Welcome Baby Boy 'River'

Director Victor Kossakovsky recently revealed that Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have welcomed their baby boy River. The filmmaker confirmed the news at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival, during the Q&A session at the screening for his documentary Gunda. The film's executive produced by Pheonix.

Back in June 2020, reports suggested that Joaquin Phoenix might be expecting a baby, however, the couple never confirmed the news. Kossakovsky revealed that the reason Phoenix was not able to attend the event was because 'he just got a baby'. He added, "by the way, his name was ... a beautiful son called River, so he cannot promote it now."

Sharing the heartwarming moment, Victor said that Joaquin and Rooney named their son 'River', which happens to be a loving tribute to Joaquin's late brother.

Joaquin Phoenix's brother River had died in 1993 at the age of 23 of a drug overdose. Earlier this year, the actor had also paid his brother a tribute in his Oscars speech. "When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric, he said, 'Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow'." He said after winning the Oscar for the best actor.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara first met in 2016 on the sets of Mary Magdalene. They made their relationship official with the debut at red carpet closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2017. After living together for a couple of years, they got engaged in July last year.

