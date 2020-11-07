Joe Biden Wins The US Presidency: Hollywood Celebs React To The Victory

Joe Biden aka Joseph Robinette Biden has won the US Presidency beating the current president, Donald Trump. The former vice-president, who was the candidate of the Democratic Party, is now all set to take the plunge as the 46th president of the United States of America.

The victory of Joe Biden, who brought in the most votes of any presidential candidate in the history of America, is indeed historical. California senator Kamala Harris has been elected to become the Vice-President, thus emerging as the first woman and South Asian descendant to take the chair. "I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice-president Harris", said Joe Biden in a statement.

Here is how the Hollywood celebs took to social media handles to react to the historic victory of Joe Biden.

What a tremendous moment in our nation’s history ! 🇺🇸 Congrats to our new President @JoeBiden and the First Female Vice President in our history @KamalaHarris 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 7, 2020

The first one-term president in thirty years, and the only one to lose the popular vote twice.



Congrats on making history, @realDonaldTrump. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 7, 2020