    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Joe Biden Wins The US Presidency: Hollywood Celebs React To The Victory

      By
      |

      Joe Biden aka Joseph Robinette Biden has won the US Presidency beating the current president, Donald Trump. The former vice-president, who was the candidate of the Democratic Party, is now all set to take the plunge as the 46th president of the United States of America.

      The victory of Joe Biden, who brought in the most votes of any presidential candidate in the history of America, is indeed historical. California senator Kamala Harris has been elected to become the Vice-President, thus emerging as the first woman and South Asian descendant to take the chair. "I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice-president Harris", said Joe Biden in a statement.

      Here is how the Hollywood celebs took to social media handles to react to the historic victory of Joe Biden.

      Joe Biden Wins The US Presidency: Hollywood React To The Victory

      Read more about: joe biden hollywood
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X