John Boyega Might Not Return To Star Wars Franchise: I Have Moved On

John Boyega who was seen playing the role of former Storm Trooper who joined the rebellion with Rey in Star Wars, recently confirmed that he will not be returning to the franchise. The actor told his fans on social media that he has moved on beyond the series and does not believe in playing the same character for too long.

John shared the news when he replied to a fan on social media. The fan went on to ask if Finn will be a part of the Star Wars movies in future. Boyega responded by saying "Lol, no thank you. I've moved on." He later added in another tweet, "Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that."

Boyega went on to reveal that he is not against reprising characters as long as there's enough time in between the films. Boyega was seen playing the role of Finn in three Star Wars films between 2015 and 2019. However, the actor revealed he would be keen on returning as Moses in Attack the Block. Boyega told a fan, "I haven't played Moses in over a decade. I'd love to revisit him. Now he is a badass."

Earlier, the actor had also expressed his desire to do more. In an interview, he said, "It feels OK, because as much as it has been long in comparison to other franchise films - I already feel like if there were six more movies, I feel like, with a strong-enough narrative, I could possibly find somewhere to go with Finn. Do you know what I mean? But with just three films, there's still a curiosity and a mystery about Finn that I still have. There's still certain things that I really don't know about him. It doesn't feel as strange leaving him. It feels like, 'OK, cool. It's a balanced, right time.'"

Boyega has several projects lined up and will be seen in Steve McQueen's Small Axe anthology and debutant director Chase Palmer's Naked Singularity.

