John Legend Can See Himself And Family In George Floyd's Place: I Worry For My Brother's Son
Singer-songwriter John Legend in an interview confessed that he feels he could have been in George Floyd's place, under the white officer's knee. John was shocked to see the viral video and was worried about his family members.
Aceshowbiz.com reported, Legend telling NBC in an interview, "I've talked to so many of my friends about that video... and what they've said to me is..., 'I see myself under that officer's knee. I see my dad under that officer's knee'."
John Says He Is Worried For His Family
In the interview, which is set to air on June 21 on NBC, John added, "We do see our family members when that happens. My younger brother has a son who is 20 years old, and I could see him in moments like that having a misunderstanding with officers and I worry for him... particularly once they hit a certain age and their body is deemed as threatening to other people."
John Along With Other Artists Have Called For Decrease In Police Budgets
Earlier in June, John alongside Common, The Weeknd, Lizzo, Jane Fonda, Megan Rapinoe, Yada Shahidi, and Anthony Romero signed an open letter, urging local governments to decrease police budgets and allocate the same money on essentials like healthcare, education, and other community programs.
John And Wife Chrissy Teigen Have Shown Support For BLM
Floyd died last month after a Minnesota police officer pressed down his knee on his neck during a street arrest, which was caught on camera. The incident sparked protests around the world. The officers responsible have been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
