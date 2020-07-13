John Travolta’s Wife Kelly Preston Passes Away After Battling Breast Cancer For 2 Years

Hollywood actor John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57. Preston and Travolta had been married for 29 years. The couple had three children, Ella (20) and Benjamin (9) and Jett, who passed away in 2009 aged 16. John took to social media to pay tribute to his wife. Their daughter Ella too paid a touching tribute to her mother on social media.

John shared a picture of Kelly and wrote, "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

Ella too shared a picture of her mother and captioned it, "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.❤️"

Kelly was seen in both movies and television. She had also appeared in films with her husband, including Battlefield Earth in 2000. She made guest appearances in TV series like Medium, CSI: Cyber and Joey. She was last seen in a gangster drama Gotii (2018).

Meanwhile, Kelly's last post on her Instagram handle was dedicated to John on the occasion of Father's Day in June. She wrote, "Happy Father's Day to the best one I know, we love you."

