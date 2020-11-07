Johnny Depp 'Asked To Resign' From Fantastic Beasts: Says This Will Not Define 'My Life And Career'
Johnny Depp on Friday took to his official Instagram handle and shared a rather shocking news. The actor shared an official statement revealing that he has been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from his 'role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts'.
The actor in the statement thanked his fans for their undying support, but also added that he has agreed to Warner Bros.' request and will not be playing Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts films. In the statement, Depp wrote, "In the light of recent event's, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty."
The statement further read, "I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request."
Johnny Depp's Statment
"Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading," the actor added.
Fans Are Upset For Amber's Association With Warner Bros
Meanwhile, fans are upset that Amber Heard who is currently shooting for Zack Synder's Justice League, which is also under Warner Bros. Production, has not been asked to resign. Earlier this year, Depp had sued a British tabloid The Sun's owner and associate editor, for an article that labelled him as a "wife beater", referring to his tempestuous relationship with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Depp denied all allegations and told the court that he was never violent towards his ex-wife.
Depp Plans On Filing For An Appeal
While the legal battle went on for weeks and the court heard both Heard and Depp's side, it was ruled that the newspaper`s allegations were "substantially true". Johnny Depp is reportedly suing Heard for $50 million in the US, in a trial set to take place next year for an article she wrote in Washington Post, about being a domestic abuse survivor.
Meanwhile, Heard is also counter-suing him for $100 million, claiming that Depp has started a global campaign against her. On a related note, the duo met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and got married in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 and it was finalized in 2017.
