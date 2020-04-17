    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Johnny Depp Joins Instagram, Talks About John Lennon's 'Isolation' In First Post

      By
      |

      Amerian actor Johnny Depp finally made his debut on Instagram on Thursday. The actor shared a cover of John Lennon's 1970 song Isolation. The first picture shows him sitting on a bench surrounded by candles.

      Johnny Depp Joins Instagram With Isolation Cover

      "Hello everyone filming something for you now gimme a minute," Depp captioned the first photo. Soon after, in a few hours, the actor, known to be elusive, shared an eight-minute IGTV video. Johnny talked about the Coronavirus pandemic while releasing the cover song.

      "Now is the time to open up a dialogue as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and enormous damage to people's lives. I feel we need to try to help each other throughout these dark times, these trying times for those we love, for our community, for ourselves, for the world and for the future," Depp said in the post.4

      Urging fans to be creative during self-isolation, he added, "it is important to brighten your day in any way possible". "We cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony. Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone's day. Draw, read, paint, think, learn, make a film on your phone, play an instrument if you play; if you don't, learn," said the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp) on Apr 16, 2020 at 11:05am PDT

      Depp, talking about the cover, said that he has been working on an album for the past few years with Yardbirds guitarist Jeff Beck. He also played with Johnny Depp on the Isolation cover. He believes the lyrics penned by Lennon are fitting for what's happening. "The song's about isolation, fear, and the existential risk to our world, so we wanted to give the song to you. We truly both hope in our own little way, it helps you get through these unusual times that we're experiencing, even if it just helps to pass the time as we endure isolation together," he added.

      Johnny Depp, last seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, just within a few hours, managed to cross more than 1.6 million Instagram followers.

      Matt Reeves Shot 25 Percent Of 'The Batman' Before Production Shutdown

      Fans Can't Keep Calm As PM Modi Announces Lockdown 2.0 Will Be Lifted On May 4- Star Wars Day

      Read more about: Johnny Depp hollywood
      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 12:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X