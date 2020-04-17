Johnny Depp Joins Instagram, Talks About John Lennon's 'Isolation' In First Post

Amerian actor Johnny Depp finally made his debut on Instagram on Thursday. The actor shared a cover of John Lennon's 1970 song Isolation. The first picture shows him sitting on a bench surrounded by candles.

"Hello everyone filming something for you now gimme a minute," Depp captioned the first photo. Soon after, in a few hours, the actor, known to be elusive, shared an eight-minute IGTV video. Johnny talked about the Coronavirus pandemic while releasing the cover song.

"Now is the time to open up a dialogue as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and enormous damage to people's lives. I feel we need to try to help each other throughout these dark times, these trying times for those we love, for our community, for ourselves, for the world and for the future," Depp said in the post.4

Urging fans to be creative during self-isolation, he added, "it is important to brighten your day in any way possible". "We cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony. Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone's day. Draw, read, paint, think, learn, make a film on your phone, play an instrument if you play; if you don't, learn," said the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Depp, talking about the cover, said that he has been working on an album for the past few years with Yardbirds guitarist Jeff Beck. He also played with Johnny Depp on the Isolation cover. He believes the lyrics penned by Lennon are fitting for what's happening. "The song's about isolation, fear, and the existential risk to our world, so we wanted to give the song to you. We truly both hope in our own little way, it helps you get through these unusual times that we're experiencing, even if it just helps to pass the time as we endure isolation together," he added.

Johnny Depp, last seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, just within a few hours, managed to cross more than 1.6 million Instagram followers.

