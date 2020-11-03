Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case Against UK Tabloid Over 'Wife Beater' Allegation
Johnny Depp on Monday (November 2) lost the libel case, as Britain's High Court ruled against the actor in his case against The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton. In the an article published in 2018, Amber Heard had claimed that Depp hit her 14 times during their turbulent relationship.
Justice Andrew Nicol during the ruling said that the defendants (tabloid) had proved that what they published was "substantially true". During the 16-day trial at the London High Court, Heard and Depp gave their accounts of the incident accusing each other of abuse. Much details of their lives were also revealed in the process, with Depp admitting taking cocaine and drinking more than "normal". Heard was accused of defecating in their bed and having an affair with billionaire Elon Musk, which she denied.
The Ruling By Britain High Court
"The claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel. Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true," the judge said in Monday's ruling.
The Judge further added, "I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely as well as the overarching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account."
Amber Heard's Legal Team Also Released A Statement
Heard's legal team after the judgement released a statement, "For those of us present for the London High Court trial, this decision and Judgement are not a surprise. Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the U.S. We are committed to obtaining Justice for Amber Heard in the U.S. Court and defending Ms Heard's Right to Free Speech."
Depp Has Filed Another Case Against Ex-wife Amber Heard
Notably, Depp and Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and got married in February 2015. Depp filed for divorce in May 2016. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is also suing Heard for $50 million in a trial set to take place in the US next year for an article she wrote in Washington Post, about being a domestic abuse survivor. Reportedly, his ex-wife Heard is also counter-suing him for $100 million, claiming that Depp has started a global campaign against her.
