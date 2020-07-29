Johnny Depp's Lawyer Says The Actor Is Not A Wife-Beater; Amber Heard Breaks Down In Tears

On the final day of Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun in London High Court, the actor's lawyer claimed in the closing argument that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was the victim of invented allegations and physical violence from his former wife Amber Heard. Johnny Depp is suing the News Group Newspapers, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article that called him a 'wife-beater'.

Over the past three weeks, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard presented evidence at the trial. While Depp claimed he had never been violent towards Heard or any other woman, Heard stuck to her testimony of Depp attacking her at least on 14 occasions, including punching, head-butting and throttling her. On Monday, her lawyer even called Depp "a hopeless addict".

On Tuesday, Depp's lawyer David Sherborne in his closing speech said that he (Depp) had been open about his use of drugs and alcohol, but Heard had played down her own consumption as well as her anger and jealousy issues. He added, "She is the abuser, not Mr Depp. He is no wife-beater," and went on to call her a "wholly unreliable witness and, frankly, compulsive liar."

Depp's Lawyer David Sherborne Calls Heard A Compulsive Liar "He has never hit a woman in his entire life. Period, full stop, nada," Sherborne said. He added that the texts presented by Amber's lawyers should not be considered in the testimony. "The exaggerated texts ... should not be taken literally. He may use poetic licence, he may use metaphor, but he never ever says that he hit Miss Heard," added Sherborne. Heard: Just Wanted To Move On With My Life After the hearing, actress and model Amber Heard interacted with media and broke down in tears after being called a compulsive liar in the court. "I travelled here to the UK to testify as a witness to assist the court. After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalising my divorce, I just wanted to move on with my life. I did not file this lawsuit and, despite its significance, I would have preferred not to be here in court," BBC News reported Heard as saying. Ruling Date Is Yet To Be Announced "It has been incredibly painful to relive the break up of my relationship, have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic and intimate details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast around the world. I stand by my testimony and I now place my faith in British justice," Amber added. According to reports, a date for the ruling has not been given by the London High Court yet.

