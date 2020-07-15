Johnny Depp's Security Guard Claims, Depp Was Being Bullied Not Amber Heard

Incident From 2015

Talking about the aftermath of an incident when Depp claimed that Heard severed his finger with a vodka bottle in Australia, in March 2015, Connolly revealed, she appeared at the door of their house "screaming and crying".

Malcolm Connolly's Testimony

He added, "She was absolutely hysterical. I was worried she might start throwing objects at Johnny or myself, as I'd seen before. For example, I had seen her lob a fork in Johnny's general direction once; another time I recall, she threw a lighter at him, another time, a can of Coke. I knew that we needed to get out of there as soon as possible. I was much more concerned about Johnny. He was obviously in emotional distress and panicking. He wasn't that drunk or out of it though and was easily standing on his own and having a conversation."

Connolly On Depp's Injury

Connolly also revealed that Mr Depp's team hid the cause of his injury at the hospital since it would "create extremely bad publicity," and instead decided to say that he got injured while cutting onions. "I thought it was fairly obvious that this was not true given the severity of the injury and suggested we say he jammed it into a car door. However, we went with the onion cover story. The specialist didn't believe us for one second," said Malcolm Connolly.

The hearing is set to continue on a later date.