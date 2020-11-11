Johnny Depp To Be Paid In Full After Being Asked To Leave Fantastic Beasts Franchise
Johnny Depp recently revealed that he was asked to leave from his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise after he lost the case against The Sun over an article published in 2018 that alleged he was a "wife-beater". A report in Hollywood reporter has revealed that Depp will be paid his full salary of $10 million (around Rs 74 crore) for the new film as per the contract.
Warner Bros. began the production for the new Fantastic Beasts film from September 20, in London. Depp, since the film went on floors, has only shot for one scene but will be paid for the entire film as he had a "pay-or-play" contract with the company. The contract requires that he be fully compensated whether or not the film is made and even if he is substituted by another actor.
According to reports, Warner Bros. did not terminate Depp's contract but requested him to step down from his role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the popular film franchise. The studio on November 5 also informed the film's London crew that they were letting Depp go.
Reportedly, the first two instalments of the franchise have collectively grossed more than $1.4 billion globally. The untitled-third Fantastic Beasts film is set to release on July 15, 2022.
For the unversed, last week, Depp took to Instagram and shared that he no longer plays Grindelwald in the popular film franchise. In a statement he said, "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts' and I have respected and agreed to that request. The surreal judgment of the court in the aUK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."
Warner Bros.' decision also led to an outcry on social media and hashtags like #JusticeForJohnnyDepp started trending on Twitter. Fans claimed it was unfair that Amber Heard was still part of Zack Synder's Justice League film, while Depp was asked to leave his iconic role.
