      Joker Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

      The Hollywood Film Joker, which helped Joaquin Phoenix win the Academy Award for the Best Actor this year, has fallen prey to piracy. The American psychological thriller has been leaked by the infamous piracy website, Tamilrockers. Well, the movie which was released on October 2, 2019, has started streaming on Amazon Prime from today.

      Joker

      Joker, based on the DC Comics character had Phoenix starring as an early iteration of the infamous Batman villain. The story revolves around Arthur Fleck who works as a clown and a wannabe stand up comedian who is disregarded and mistreated by the people around. After being beaten, having medications cut off and many other things, slowly fill Arthur with evil, which further turns him into a criminal known as the Joker.

      The film directed and co-produced by Todd Phillips has a screenplay by Scott Silver. Bankrolled by Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, the thriller also featured Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy and Hannah Gross in pivotal roles.

      Despite being a controversial film, which glorifies gun violence, Joaquin was highly praised for his performance and he won the Best Actor Award at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, and BAFTA, other than the Oscars. The actor will next be seen in the short film Guardian Of Life as a surgeon and C'mon C'mon, an American drama film written and directed by Mike Mills.

      Monday, April 20, 2020
