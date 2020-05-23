Jon Landau Posts A Pic From Avatar 2 Sets, Says Production To Restart In New Zealand Next Week

Picture From Avatar 2 Set Shared By Jon Landau

In the caption, Jon even revealed their names, and wrote, "Our #Avatar sets are ready - and we couldn't be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) - can't wait to share more."

Avatar 2 Concept Art

The production on the sequels, which began earlier in 2020, was stopped in mid-March, when the New Zealand government announced a lockdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, New Zealand is slowly easing restrictions after no new COVID-19 cases were reported in more than ten days, and are considering a safe travel zone between a few countries.

Avatar Sequel Release Dates

Filmmaker James Cameron had planned four sequels to the original Avatar, that released in 2009. Earlier this year, he said that he plans on shooting for all four simultaneously and completing them by the end of 2020.

Avatar 2 is set to release on December 17, 2021, followed by Avatar 3 in December 2023, Avatar 4 in December 2025 and Avatar 5 in December 2027. However, it is unclear if the delay of two months in their shooting schedule will change the planned release dates.