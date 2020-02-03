    For Quick Alerts
      'Justice For Johnny Depp' Trends On Twitter As Amber Heard Admits To Hitting Ex-Husband

      By
      |

      Amber Heard and Johnny Depp who were married in 2015, filed for divorce in less than two years. The two since have been in news for their lawsuits, Depp recently also filed a defamation case against Amber, as it cost him his beloved character Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean upcoming movie.

      amber heard johnny depp

      Along with filing for divorce, Amber also filed for a restraining order in 2016, alleging that Depp was verbally and physically abusive, under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Daily Mail recently revealed an audio provided by Johnny Depp's legal counsel. The two-hour-long audio of a therapy session has Amber admitting to hitting Depp and throwing pots and pans at him. She said, "I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you,"

      She later added, "I can't promise that it will all be perfect. I can't promise you I won't get physical again. God I f***ing sometimes I get so mad I lose it."

      It also had Depp admitting to him pushing her. He also talked about working it out, as he loves her and would do anything to be a good husband to her. "I love you and I want you to be my wife. And I wanna be a good husband. If I haven't been, I'll do everything I can to find out how to be a good husband."

      Since the release of the audio, fans are now wondering who was actually the victim in the marriage was. Many have also taken to social media with #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, which is now trending on twitter.

      Johnny's attorney Adam Waldman's statement shared with Daily Mail reads, "Amber Heard recorded multiple conversations between her and Johnny Depp. These tapes containing Amber Heard's chilling confessions of violence further expose and destroy her abuse hoax."

      On the work front, Amber has been part of the DC franchise Aquaman starring Jason Momoa, while Johnny was last seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and will be seen reprising his role as Grindelwald in the third instalment of the series.

      Johnny Depp amber heard hollywood
      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 11:24 [IST]
