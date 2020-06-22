Justin Bieber Reacts To Being Accused Of Sexual Assault; Plans To Take Legal Action

Singer Justin Bieber on Sunday, addressed the sexual assault allegations against him and dismissed the claims on Twitter. On Saturday, a woman had claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Bieber in 2014, and shared a detailed account of the assault on Twitter.

A report in The Hollywood Reporter stated that Danielle through an anonymous account tweeted about the assault, and reportedly, it was removed by the microblogging website. A day later, in a series of tweets, Bieber addressed the issue and said that while he does not often address rumours, he will not be taking allegations of sexual abuse lightly.

The American singer-songwriter wrote, "I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. Rumours are rumours but sexual abuse is something I don't take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."

Talking about the incident which was described by the women, Justin revealed that he "was never present at the location" at the given date, mentioned in the tweet by Danielle.

Justin On Twitter He added, "In the past 24 hours, a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact, as I will soon show I was never present at that location. As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at SXSW where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then GF Selena Gomez," he added in the tweet. Justin Has Denied All Allegation And Plans On Taking Legal Action Justin also provided proof to fans in terms of news articles, social media posts, and screenshots of emails, receipts and more from the time period which was mentioned by the woman. He also said that the story is factually impossible and he will be taking legal action against the accuser. Justin Also Proved Proof Or Articles And Posts Shared At The Time "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However, this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action," the final tweet read. Currently, Justin is spending the quarantine with wife Hailey Bieber and has been using his social media platform to show support and share awareness about Black Lives Matter.

