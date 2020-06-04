K-Pop Stans Drown Out Racist Posts By Taking Over #WhiteLivesMatter On Twitter And Instagram
K-Pop Stans have once again won the internet and have turned watchdogs for online protests, as they took over the anti-black lives matter hashtags with K-Pop star fancams, memes, etc. They collectively managed to drown out even the hate on these hashtags and showed active support to the ongoing movement.
As Black Lives Matter and Black Out Tuesday hashtags have been trending on social media platforms as a part of the online protest after the killing of George Floyd in the US, leaving people around the world outraged. However, on Wednesday morning, several other hashtags like #whitelivesmatter,#whiteoutwednesday and #bluelivesmatter began to take over as anti-black live matters protest tags.
K-Pop Stans Spammed Hashtags With Fancams And Memes
All of the tags are now full of memes, fancams, and messages of support from K-Pop fans and calling out racists, who landed on the hashtag. On the other hand, similar tags, which first showed white squares are now flooded with k-pop star fancams. Take a look at some of the best tweets from the hashtags trending under the K-Pop Twitter word tag.
@theogsimp
#WhiteLivesMatter Me looking at kpop stans using their fancams to combat racism.
@adumbbitc
#WhiteLivesMatter Lmaooo to all the racist fucks who opened this tag : You Played Yourself
@sheraisgay
To the kpop stans taking over the #whitelivesmatter and other tags as well as spamming police apps with fancams, I fucking love you
@btslove46540625
This isn't about us trying to promote our idols. We do that every day of our lives. This is about us trying to be helpful and stop racist assholes by trending something positive instead of #whitelivesmatter being flooded with bullshit. So fellow kpop stans, keep up the good work
@brookiescooky
Namjoon couldn't have said it better #WhiteLivesMatter
@minfiresd2
#WhiteLivesMatter oH ? were you here to be racist? no thanks, anyways, good try.
