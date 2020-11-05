Kanye West Hints At Aiming For 2024 Elections, Netizens Flood Twitter With Memes

Kanye West on Tuesday evening conceded his 2020 bid in the US Presidential Elections. The rapper, however, has hinted at his interest in 2024 elections.

On Tuesday he posted a picture of himself in front of an electoral map saying "WELP KANYE 2024." West voted for himself as the next US President after a long-shot campaign. While his campaign stayed in news, it mainly made headlines for the songwriter's erratic statements.

He also has shared a video of himself casting his vote in Cody, Wyoming. He voted for himself on the ballot while voting for the first time. Talking about voting for the first time, he tweeted, "Voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust ... me."

West's announcement eyeing 2024 elections became fodder for memes and many looked at it as a positive distraction from the elections. Take a look at some of the memes here:

I know it’s alittle to early to tell, but it’s not looking good for @kanyewest #USElection2020 — Ryan Dunson! (@ryanrookie) November 4, 2020

Good morning to everyone except those who voted for Kanye West. #USElection2020 — The Manager (@TheSSManager) November 4, 2020

I don't think that every Kardashian even voted for Kanye West.#USElection2020 #Elections2020 — Ab (@tweetabhis_s) November 4, 2020

#USElection2020 you realise something is going terribly wrong when people vote for #KanyeWest in a moment when really every vote count. pic.twitter.com/hQqZT4kZWJ — MariannaD (@Marianna_Mia_DA) November 4, 2020

Why would they do Kanye West dirty like this. They turned my guy to Anonymous 😭😂#USElection2020#Vote2020 #USAElections2020 pic.twitter.com/dXAhPzRnkJ — Tayo Samuel (@Vinotee88) November 4, 2020

West was one of Trump's biggest celebrity supports during the 2016 campaign. In 2020, the rapper and fashion designer got into the presidential ballot only in a handful of states like Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan. According to a filing with the Federal Election Commission, West loaned $6.7 million to his campaign.

