Kanye West Reveals He Contracted Coronavirus In February

Recently, during an interview with Forbes Kanye West revealed that he contracted the novel Coronavirus in February and it gave him 'chills'.

The American rapper went on to share his symptoms and experience by saying, "Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can't be sicker than me!"

Several countries around the world have been working on the COVID-19 vaccine and have even begun human trials. Kanye while talking about COVID-19 vaccines said, "It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed...So when they say the way we're going to fix Covid-19 is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious. That's the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us. They want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven. I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them."

"And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won't make it to heaven, that there'll be some of us that do not make it," Kanye added.

The novel Coronavirus was first reported in China's Wuhan city, which then began to spread around the world through human contact. Since December 2019, the virus has now affected over 180 countries and nearly infected 11.8 million people worldwide. The United States has recorded the highest number of infections with over three million, followed by Brazil with over 1.72 million cases and India with 767K registered cases.

Meanwhile, Kanye West was seen showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement and even made donations to charities.

