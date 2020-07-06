Keanu Reeves Spotted Out On Dinner With Matrix 4 Co-Stars As Filming Resumes In Berlin

Over the weekend, Keanu Reeves was spotted in Berlin along with Matrix 4 co-stars during a celebratory July 4. The cast recently returned to the capital of Germany, to resume shooting for the anticipated sci-fi thriller.

Keanu was joined by his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, and co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, who was seen as Trinity in the original Matrix series. According to the report in Dailymail, Neil Patrick Harris was also spotted later, as the cast met at a private apartment.

Keanu was seen sporting a beard and long hair as opposed to his clean shaved look as Neo in the 1999 film. It is unclear if the actor will be seen in a bearded look in the new Matrix film, which also stars Jonathan Groff and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, best known for his roles in Watchmen and Aquaman.

Matrix 4 began production in January 2020 but had to halt shooting due to the ongoing pandemic. However, the co-writer, director Lana Wachowski returned to Berlin last month in the hope to finish the shooting before its release date in 2022. On the film's announcement, Lana had said in a statement, "Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now... I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

Matrix 4 is also co-written by Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell, while Keanu and Carrie-Ann will reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity.

Talking about coming back as Neo, Keanu told Empire Magazine, "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

Matrix 4 is scheduled to release on April 1, 2022.

Warner Bros Hopes To Restart Matrix 4 Production In July, Signs An Eight Week Extension With Cast

Priyanka Chopra In Matrix 4? Actress in Final Talks To Join Keanu Reeves In The Film Series!