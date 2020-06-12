Kenneth Branagh On Tenet: ‘Christopher Nolan Was Thrilled With Dimple Kapadia'

Kenneth Branagh Says He Didn't Get To Share Screen Space With Dimple

He went on to reveal that Kapadia has a pivotal role in the film. Without giving away too much, he said, "She's got a really smashing part in Tenet. I know that our master director, Mr Nolan, was thrilled with her and our leading man, John David Washington was completely in love with her by the time they finished working together."

Kenneth Branagh: She Was Completely Gracious And Delightful With The Crew

Branagh said that he didn't get to share the screen space with Kapadia, but is much aware of her character's presence in the film. Sharing Christopher and John's experience working with Dimple, he said, "There was a huge amount of excitement when we knew she was flying in and she pronounced herself very nervous. But then we heard about a rehearsal that she had with Christopher Nolan and John David Washington, and they both came away and said, ‘Well, if that's nervous, I don't know what calm is.'"

Tenet Scheduled To Release On July 17, 2020

"Because she was perfect and quite awesomely brilliant as far as they were concerned and also completely gracious and delightful with the crew. So she made a tremendous impression," Branagh added.

Tenet is one of the most awaited releases of 2020. The film is scheduled to release on July 17, 2020. Talking about the release in an interview, the director revealed that the film is ready to hit the theatres once the pandemic is under control.