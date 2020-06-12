    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kenneth Branagh On Tenet: ‘Christopher Nolan Was Thrilled With Dimple Kapadia'

      By
      |

      Dimple Kapadia is gearing up for the release of her Hollywood film, Tenet. The espionage. The thriller, directed by Christopher Nolan also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy and Himesh Patel.

      Kenneth Branagh On Tenet: ‘Christopher Nolan Was Thrilled With Dimple Kapadia

      Actor and director Kenneth Branagh, who is waiting for the release of Disney Plus film Artemis Fowl, talked about his experience of working with Dimple Kapadia in Tenet. A report in The Hindu quoted him as saying that the experience was, "Fantastic."

      Kenneth Branagh Says He Didn't Get To Share Screen Space With Dimple

      Kenneth Branagh Says He Didn't Get To Share Screen Space With Dimple

      He went on to reveal that Kapadia has a pivotal role in the film. Without giving away too much, he said, "She's got a really smashing part in Tenet. I know that our master director, Mr Nolan, was thrilled with her and our leading man, John David Washington was completely in love with her by the time they finished working together."

      Kenneth Branagh: She Was Completely Gracious And Delightful With The Crew

      Kenneth Branagh: She Was Completely Gracious And Delightful With The Crew

      Branagh said that he didn't get to share the screen space with Kapadia, but is much aware of her character's presence in the film. Sharing Christopher and John's experience working with Dimple, he said, "There was a huge amount of excitement when we knew she was flying in and she pronounced herself very nervous. But then we heard about a rehearsal that she had with Christopher Nolan and John David Washington, and they both came away and said, ‘Well, if that's nervous, I don't know what calm is.'"

      Tenet Scheduled To Release On July 17, 2020

      Tenet Scheduled To Release On July 17, 2020

      "Because she was perfect and quite awesomely brilliant as far as they were concerned and also completely gracious and delightful with the crew. So she made a tremendous impression," Branagh added.

      Tenet is one of the most awaited releases of 2020. The film is scheduled to release on July 17, 2020. Talking about the release in an interview, the director revealed that the film is ready to hit the theatres once the pandemic is under control.

      Tenet Trailer: Christopher Nolan Drops More Hints About John David Washington's Powers

      Tenet Trailer: Christopher Nolan's Film Will Spin Time To Prevent World War III

      Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 17:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X