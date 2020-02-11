Kim Kardashian Sports New Look Post 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

After turning heads at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Kim Kardashian is sporting a new look to outdo her sisters Kylie Jenner and Khole Kardashian. The reality TV star and founder of SKIMS, on Monday night, sported a new hairdo and shared it on social media.

The new hairdo was styled with full voluminous curls, parted to the side. The video clip shared showed Kim in the middle of a glam session, while celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz worked his magic on her tresses. Take a look:

Kim on Keeping With the Kardashians revealed that her sisters, Khloe and Kylie, mentioned wanting to try out the honey blonde hair colour, teasing the two Kim wrote on her Instagram story, "Do you guys like it,"

"So Kylie and Khloe thought they were gonna beat me to this hair color... I got 'em." she added.

Kylie was quick to respond and wrote on her Instagram story, "We know it's a wig." Kim did not respond confirmed if it is a wig, but César called it a "hair transformation" on his twitter page.

On Sunday night, Kim and Kylie were one of the highlights at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Kim was wearing the Lee Alexander McQueen's famed 'Oyster dress' from his spring 2003 collection.

