Kristen Bell Champions Women Empowerment After Winning #SeeHer At Critics Choice Awards 2020

Frozen 2, voice actress Kristen Bell, who plays Disney Princess Anna, was presented with the #SeeHer Award at Critics Choice Awards 2020. Kristen Bell, has been known for advocating authentic portrayals of women on screen and has been presenting them in shows like, The Good Place, Momsplaining, Veronica Mars and more.

Kristen was presented the special award for pushing the boundaries and changing the women stereotypes. After accepting the award, during her speech, Bell confessed she is often, asked: "What does it mean to be a woman, today?"

She went on to share, while her immediate reaction is always to answer with words like 'strong' and 'brave and 'powerful,' "but if I'm being honest, to me, being a woman is not about being brave or being strong or being powerful. It's not about being anything specific,"

"It's just about giving yourself permission to be the things that you already are - which seems very easy, but it is not. Because women have been conditioned to fit into boxes; usually tiny, pretty, sparkly boxes with bows on them, generally," She then explained the idea to her means being herself, "So to me, the idea of womanhood is someone who sheds the perfect little box and owns their complexity."

Kristen concluded the speech saying, "What I've learned from all that is that nobody is just one thing. We are all the things."

Bell was seen sporting a neon green pantsuit on the red carpet with a cape. She also shared a few BTS videos on her Instagram profile, Kristen was seating with her The Good Place costars and seemed to have had a good time.

The award in the earlier years had been presented to, actresses like Gal Gadot, Viola Davis and Claire Foy. While receiving the award, Kristen joked, "This is the fourth year that the #SeeHer has been given out and the other three were human goddess Viola Davis, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and the Queen (Claire Foy). And I guess, now me, the girl who cried at the sloth. So this has clearly been a huge mistake, but I will stand up here and hold this until someone tells me this belongs to Moonlight,"

Kristen who is also known as an activist became the first global advocate for the Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund last year. She has also been working towards changing stereotypes of mothers and motherly figures with Momsplaining, show produced by Ellen Degeneres.

Critics Choice Awards 2020 took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Taye Diggs hosted the awards for the second consecutive year. Some of the big winners at the event were films Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, 1917, Joker, Parasite and more.

Critics Choice Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Takes The Big Win

Oscar 2020 Nominations: Watch The Live Stream Of Academy Awards Nominees Here