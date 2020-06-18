Kristen Stewart To Play Princess Diana In Pablo Larraín's Spencer

Larraín On Casting Kristen

He added, "When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I'd rather go and be myself, it's a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down ... that is the heart of the movie."

Larraín revealed that Kristen Stewart is a perfect choice because of her mixture of mystery and fragility, he said, "I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time," he added. "She is this force of nature."

Spencer Will Follow Diana As She Decides On Her Marraige

Pablo Larraín's Jackie, though an unconventional biopic of Jackie Onassis, Kennedy's wife and former first lady, the film received quiet the praise, along with an Oscar nomination for its leading star, Natalie Portman.

2013 Also Saw A Film On Princess Diana Starring Naomi Watts

Earlier in 2013, Diana was released by director Oliver Hirschbiegel, starring Naomi Watts. However, the film failed to impress the audience and critics alike.

On the other hand, Kristen Stewart gained a lot of praise for films like Personal Shopper, Clouds of Sils Maria, Seberg and more. Kristen will next be seen in Happiest Season.