Kylie Jenner Reacts To Forbes Allegations: Can Name 100 Things More Important Right Now

Kylie Cosmetics Partner Coty Inc Revealed Inside Information

It also added, "white lies, omissions and outright fabrications" are expected from a family that made money over the concept of famous for being famous, and that the Jenners have gone to the lengths of "creating tax returns that were likely forged."

Kylie took to Twitter to react to the news and wrote several posts saying, she thought Forbes was a reputable site, but it does not matter to her since she had better things to think about.

Kylie Claims Statements Are Inaccurate And Unproven Assumptions

Kylie wrote, "What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site.. all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period. "Even creating tax returns that were likely forged" that's your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? Like actually what am I reading."

"But okay I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and I'm doing perfectly fine. I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have," she added.

Kylie Is Focused On Her Family At The Moment

Kylie Jenner, now a mother to a 2-year-old Stormi Webster, started her cosmetics empire in 2014 with signature lipstick kits. The first batch of lip kits reportedly sold out within the first minute.