Lashana Lynch Confirms Joining The Bond Franchise As The New 007
After much speculation around the new actor for the Bond franchise, Lashana Lynch, who plays an MI6 agent in No Time To Die has confirmed that she will be leading the new Bond films. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed the news and also talked about the online backlash and abuse she faced when the rumours first surfaced.
A report in radiotimes.com quoted Lynch as saying, "I am one Black woman -- if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse. I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I'm a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary."
Lashana Lynch On Her Character
Talking about her character as the new Bond, Lynch said she wanted to give her Black audience at least one authentic moment. She said, "A character that is too slick, a cast-iron figure? That's completely against what I stand for," she said. "I didn't want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent."
Lashana Says She Wants To Give Black Audience An Authentic Experience
"I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real-life represented. In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I'm presenting needs to be 100 per cent authentic," Lynch added.
No Time To Die Is Daniel Craig's Last Film
The Captain Marvel star is all set to take over the Bond franchise from actor Daniel Craig, who will play the iconic character one last time in No Time To Die. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film also stars Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Jeffrey Wright and others. While the release was delayed several times due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers are going to announce a new release date for April 2021.
