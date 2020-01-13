Liam Hemsworth Turns 30, Confirms Relationship With Model Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth's divorce with singer Miley Cyrus has been finalised, and now he is making his new relationship official. The Australian actor was seen indulging in PDA with Gabriella Brooks at the beach, picture of the outing were recently released by New Idea magazine.

Liam who turns 30 today, was spotted at the beach with the 23-year-old Australian model Gabriella Brooks. The pictures show the two of them alone at the beach, soaking in the sun and also went for a swim together. Liam can be seen grabbing Brooks' but as they go for a dip, and in other, they were also seen sharing kisses Take a look:

Liam and Gabriella, reportedly also spent the New Years Eve together and were snapped cuddling and kissing. According to US Weekly, Gabriella also met his parents back in December. A source told the magazine, "Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him,".

Liam's history with former girlfriend and wife Miley Cyrus has been rocky. The two finally got married in December 2018, after several break ups and patch up over the decade. However, it did not work out as Miley filed for divorce in August, within less than a year.

Kristen Bell Champions Women Empowerment After Winning #SeeHer At Critics Choice Awards 2020

Oscar 2020: We Predict Who Will Make Into 92nd Academy Award Nominations