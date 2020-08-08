Lorenzo Soria, President Of Golden Globes Group, Passes Away At 68

Lorenzo Soria, President of Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died on Friday at the age of 68. Soria reportedly passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home.

The association in a statement lauded his "generosity, passion" and his sense of humour. It also added, "He was deeply committed to the movie industry's power to heal the world and shine a spotlight on injustice."

Lorenzo Soria, who was born in Argentinian, grew up and worked in Italy for L'Espresso before becoming a Los Angeles resident in 1982. He then continued to write for the weekly along with the daily La Stampa. Lorenzo covered a wide variety of topics including politics and technology for La Stampa. However, his real love was interviewing "Hollywood talent and reporting about trends and changes in the film and television industry," the organization added in the statement.

The official Twitter account of Golden Globes tweeted, "Lorenzo Soria, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Friday, August 7th, according to a member of his family. He was 68 years old. Lorenzo will be sorely missed. Rest in Peace."

Lorenzo was a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989, and was a part of the administration for more than 25 years. He had served twice before as president and his current tenure had begun in 2019.

Meanwhile, The Golden Globes ceremony, which traditionally takes place in January, has been pushed back to February 28, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is scheduled to be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Talking about the event, Soria had said in a statement, "There's no denying that Tina and Amy's comedic chemistry is infectious. We can't wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage."

John Saxon, Known For Enter The Dragon, Nightmare On Elm Street, Passes Away At 83

Golden Globes 2021 Postponed By Two Months, Will Be Held On February 28