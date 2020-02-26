Lucasfilm Announces Star Wars: The High Republic, A New Series Set 200 Years Before Skywalker Saga

Lucasfilm and Disney ended the Skywalker Saga, back in December 2019. With the completion of decades-long story, the makers are now bringing in another saga titled, Star Wars: The High Republic, as a continuation to the stories of Jedis and Sith Lords.

Earlier this week, Disney and Lucasfilm announced the new project, Star Wars: The High Republic, formerly known as Project Luminous. The new stories will reportedly be released over several platforms including novels, children's books and comics, which will tell one interconnected story for different age groups.

The High Republic is said to be set 200 years before, The Phantom Menace, and about 260 years before the first original Star Wars film. According to the director, Michael Siglain, the new saga is inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi's quote, "For over a thousand generations the Jedi Knights were the guardians of peace and justice."

Five releases have been announced for phase one, including titles like, young adult novel Into the Dark, another middle-grade novel A Test of Courage, comic book series The High Republic Adventures, a comic book series from Marvel The High Republic, and another novel The Light of the Jedi.

The High Republic is set to debut in August at the Star Wars Celebration Anaheim convention.

