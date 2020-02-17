Lynn Cohen Passes Away, Sex And The City Co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker And Kim Cattrall Pay Tribute

Lynn Cohen, Sex And The City star also well known for her Broadway performances in Hamlet, The Traveling Lady, I Remember Mama, Total Eclipse, passed away at age 86, on Friday. A representative of the actress confirmed to Fox News. The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Lynn Cohen has been known to play Magda, in the Sex And The City Films, Maga was the nanny who worked for Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon). She has also been part of shows like, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Blue Bloods, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Med and more.

Sex And The City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker And Kim Cattrall also shared their tributes for the late actress. Sarah shared a special spot for Lynn and posted, "Beautiful Lynn Cohen..Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP X, SJ."

Another co-star Kristin Davis also reshared SJP's Instagram post and wrote, "Thank you Lynn for your grace and support. So much talent." Kim Cattrall shared picture of Lynn with herself, from back in the day and wrote, "Our beautiful #lynncohen "Passing through nature to eternity" RIPx."

Lynn was also been seen as Mags in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire back in 2013. She survived by her husband Ronald Theodore Cohen, whom she married in June 1964.

Did Matt Reeves Watch This Twilight Clip Before Casting Robert Pattinson As Batman

Stranger Things 4 Teaser Brings Love From Russia; Hopper Is Alive And Will Pull Off A Prison Break