Hollywood March 2020 Releases You Cannot Miss: Onward, Mulan, A Quiet Place II And More!

Onward

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland- starrer animated film, Onward, that comes from Academy award winners Disney and Pixar. Releasing on March 6, 2020, the film will bring back the actors after MCU releases Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

In the film, the two will be seen as brothers, who embark on a magical journey to bring their father back from the dead, for one day.

Bloodshot

Vin Diesel is currently gearing up for the Fast and Furious series' 9th instalment. However, he will also be seen as the graphic novel superhero Bloodshot in the upcoming film. The trailer has fans excited to see a glimpse of Vin in an avatar similar to his previous cult classic, Riddick.

Bloodshot has Vin playing marine Ray Garrison, who after being killed alongside his wife, is resurrected by a team of scientists.

A Quiet Place II

Sequel to the original film released in 2018, of the same name, A Quiet Place II is one of the most awaited releases. Starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as wife and husband, the original, which can be called a silent film, went on to spook people on a different level. Fans are now waiting to see what the makers will pull off in the sequel, as they reveal who the monsters are and how the Abbot family fights them.

Mulan

Disney is set to make some big changes with the release of the live-action version of 1998 film Mulan. Last year, the studio released the live-action version of The Lion King, which received mixed reviews. However, fans have big hopes from the upcoming Mulan, thanks to Yafi Liu who will be seen playing the lead character.

The film has been making headlines and facing some criticism for scraping the soundtrack and removing Mulan's love interest. Releasing on 27 March, Mulan will decide if Disney will continue to make more live-action films, and also the success of live-action The Little Mermaid.